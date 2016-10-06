LONDON Oct 6 BlackRock's head of global bonds
said on Thursday that talk of the European Central Bank
eventually winding down its bond-buying stimulus scheme was
premature in view of the outlook for inflation.
"The inflation profile has not changed, so the concept of
tapering is extremely early," said Scott Thiel at an event
hosted by the asset manager in London.
Bond markets have been spooked this week by reports that the
ECB may eventually reduce, or taper, monthly purchases under its
1.7 trillion euro quantitative easing scheme.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Writing by John Geddie; Editing
by Nigel Stephenson)