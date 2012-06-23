FRANKFURT, June 23 Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann rejected a proposal by Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti for the euro zone's rescue funds to start buying the debt
of distressed European countries.
"Monti's proposal amounts to state financing via the central
bank (money) printing press, which is forbidden by the EU
treaties," Weidmann told Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.
The Italian proposal foresees using the EU's rescue funds,
known as the EFSF and the ESM, to buy bonds of countries such as
Spain and Italy in the secondary market to help bring down bond
yields and lower refinancing costs.
Sueddeutsche said Monti wanted the European Central Bank to
buy the bonds of such troubled euro zone countries on the
appointment of the bailout funds in an effort to reduce their
borrowing costs.
The funds should give the ECB guarantees as part of the
deal, though Italy would be spared austerity and reform measures
like those imposed on Greece and Portugal, the paper added.
Weidmann, a member of the ECB's policymaking Governing
Council, opposes the central bank's own bond-buying programme
and dismissed the idea of it buying government debt even with
guarantees from the bailout funds.
"Monetary policy should be restrained from limiting the
financing costs of member states and from going a long way to
shutting down market mechanisms," Weidmann said.
"That way an extensive socialisation would be introduced and
the regulation framework of the currency union hollowed out," he
added.