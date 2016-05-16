LONDON May 16 The European corporate debt
market could double in size over the next five years as a result
of the ECB's bond-buying programme, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said on Monday.
The European Central Bank will start buying investment-grade
corporate bonds from next month as part of its 1.5 trillion euro
quantitative easing (QE) programme.
BAML said this could lead to "explosive credit market
growth" with around 2.5 trillion euros of investment-grade bonds
sold from now until 2021.
"More issuance would mean more bond purchases for the
central banks, which would likely drive more corporate
spendingand so on. We see the CSPP, therefore, as becoming
self-fulfilling over time," BAML strategists said in a note.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)