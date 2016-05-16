(Updates with more details, context)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON May 16 The European corporate debt
market could double in size over the next five years as a result
of the ECB's bond-buying programme, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch (BAML) said on Monday.
The European Central Bank will start buying the bonds of
investment-grade non-financial firms from next month as part of
its 1.5 trillion euro quantitative easing (QE) programme aimed
at boosting inflation and growth in the euro area.
BAML said this could lead to "explosive credit market
growth" with around 2.5 trillion euros of investment-grade bonds
sold from now until 2021.
Issuance of investment-grade European corporate debt topped
18 billion euros last week, the second busiest period on record,
according to IFR.
"More issuance would mean more bond purchases for the
central banks, which would likely drive more corporate spending
... and so on. We see the CSPP (Corporate Sector Purchase
Programme), therefore, as becoming self-fulfilling over time,"
BAML strategists said in a note.
According to BAML, a similar trend was seen in the U.S.
corporate bond market during the period of ultra-easy monetary
policy. It estimates that the U.S. high-grade credit market
expanded from $2.3 trillion to $5.3 trillion between the end of
2007 and the end of 2015.
But it added the ECB's corporate bond-buying programme could
prove a much more "potent" support for corporate debt costs, as
it could lead to negative yields.
BAML warned the scheme could encourage a debt binge, keeping
inefficient companies afloat over the next few years thanks to a
backdrop of very low interest rates.
"In our view, this points to a greater 'tantrum' moment for
bond spreads, and a stronger deterioration in the European
credit cycle, when the ECB eventually steps back from
accommodation," BAML said.
In 2013, bond markets globally sold off after the U.S.
Federal Reserve suggested it would start to wind down its QE
programme, in what became known as the "taper tantrum".
