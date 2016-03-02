LONDON, March 2 The number of bonds issued by blue-chip firms in Europe with yields below zero is rising, after a similar move in government bond yields, as the ECB gears up to push its deposit rate further into negative territory.

A bond issued by Swiss food group Nestle, for instance, maturing in July 2019 yields -0.051 percent, while a two-year-bond issued by French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi has a yield of -0.043 percent, according to Reuters data.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said 25 bonds on its euro investment grade index have an effective yield below 0 percent.

While this is a small proportion of the 2,145 bonds on the index, it is up from zero at the start of February - showing a greater willingness among investors to pay for the privilege of lending to the most trusted borrowers.

Other top-rated corporate issuers with bond yields below zero include German conglomerate Siemens.

Yields on top-rated corporate issuers have dipped in and out of negative territory over the last 12 months.

But that move now appears more pronounced amid expectations the ECB will cut its -0.30 percent deposit rate further at its March 10 meeting.

The yield on the nine-year German government bond was the latest on the curve to turn negative earlier this week as ECB rate-cut expectations mount.

"Faced with negative deposit rates at the ECB, banks are incentivised to park excess reserves in corporate bonds rather than to deposit it with the ECB," said Richard Briggs, a credit strategist at CreditSights. "So high quality corporate bonds are being bid up as banks look to pass on their excess reserves."

He said that while the bonds of some top-rated corporate bond issuers were now below zero, companies were not yet issuing fixed rate bonds with a negative yield.

Data from trading platform Tradeweb on Tuesday showed roughly 105 billion euros ($114 billion) worth of investment grade corporate bonds have a negative bid yield, up from about 48 billion euros in early February. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)