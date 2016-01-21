* Five banks scale back in last quarter alone
LONDON, Jan 21 A rise in the number of banks
giving up primary dealer roles in European government bond
markets threatens to further reduce liquidity and eventually
make it more expensive for some countries to borrow money.
Increased regulation and lower margins have seen five banks
exit various countries in the last three months. Others look set
to follow, further eroding the infrastructure through which
governments raise debt.
While these problems are for now masked by the European
Central Bank buying 60 billion euros ($65.5 billion)of debt
every month to try to stimulate the euro zone economy, countries
may feel the effects more sharply when the ECB scheme ends in
March 2017.
Since 2012, most euro zone governments have lost one or two
banks as primary dealers, while Belgium -- one of the bloc's
most indebted states -- is down five.
Primary dealers are integral to government bond markets,
buying new issues at auctions to service demand from investors
and to maintain secondary trading activity. Without their
support, countries would find it harder to sell debt, forcing
them to offer investors higher interest rates.
Over the last quarter alone, Credit Suisse pulled out of
most European countries, ING quit Ireland, Commerzbank left
Italy, and Belgium did not re-appoint Deutsche Bank as a primary
dealer and dropped Nordea as a recognised dealer.
In that time, only Danske Bank has added to its primary
dealer roles in the bloc's main markets. But even Danske is
worried.
"I've never seen it so bad," said Soeren Moerch, head of
fixed income trading at Danske Markets. "When further banks
reduce their willingness to be a primary dealer then liquidity
will go even lower...we could have more failed auctions and we
could see a big washout in the market."
RISING COST
Acting as a dealer has become increasingly expensive for
banks under new regulations because of the amount of capital it
requires, while trading profits that once made up for the
initial spend have diminished in an era of ultra-low rates.
"Shareholders would be shocked if they knew the scale of the
costs that some businesses are taking," said one banker who has
worked at several major investment houses with primary dealer
functions.
The decline in dealers comes as many of the world's largest
financial firms, such as Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank,
launch strategic reviews that are likely to impact their fixed
income operations.
The risk that the euro zone could slide back into recession,
having barely recovered from its long-running debt crisis, could
exacerbate the withdrawal by prompting banks to retreat into
their home markets.
"It is a negative trend. The opposite that we saw in the
first 10 years of the euro," said Sergio Capaldi, a fixed income
strategist at Intesa SanPaolo. "For smaller countries...the fact
that there are less players is something that could have a
negative affect on market liquidity and borrowing costs."
TOUGH OBLIGATIONS
Bankers told Reuters it was getting harder to justify the
costs of being a primary dealer, even though they establish a
relationship with governments that can generate other revenues
in areas like derivatives and privatisations.
Seeing a once-dominant player like Credit Suisse leave in
October has, for some, made it obvious that they will have to
slim down if they want to continue.
A second banker, who oversees more than a dozen European
dealerships, said he had told his managers he wanted to exit two
countries.
Banks may also find themselves turfed out by governments if
they are deemed to be doing only the bare minimum to stay in the
hunt for other fee-paying business. Belgium last month did not
re-appoint Deutsche Bank as a primary dealer for 2016 after
conducting a performance review of all its market-makers.
"Regulation has put a lot of pressure on primary dealers,"
said Victoria Webster, a fixed income specialist at financial
markets trade associate AFME.
"Although the government bond markets and auctions have held
up well during the crisis, banks are exiting the market whilst
DMOs (debt management offices) are reconsidering the optimum
number of primary dealers."
The obligations that countries place on primary dealers
vary. Some demand that they buy a defined percentage of new debt
issued over the year or offer trading prices to investors for a
set number of hours each day, while others are more flexible.
While it pulled out of most European markets last year,
Credit Suisse has remained in Greece, where obligations are less
onerous than elsewhere in the currency union.
There are signs that some governments are prepared to adapt
their process in the future.
"We know markets are changing, that the process of
distribution is different from what it was a few years before,"
said Anne Leclerq, director of treasury and capital markets at
Belgium's debt agency.
"The fact that banks have more constraints is something that
at a moment in time will push us to rethink some elements of the
distribution."
Others, though, see no need for change.
"We don't think it's necessary to incentivise current or
prospective primary dealers. There will always be some level of
turnover," said Frank O'Connor, director of funding at Ireland's
debt agency, which saw its first dealer exit since 2009 when ING
left at the end of last year.
