BRUSSELS Nov 23 Dutch Finance Minister
Jan Kees De Jager welcomed the European Commission's proposals
for tighter economic governance of euro zone member states on
Wednesday, but said euro are bonds were not be a magic solution
to the debt crisis and could even worsen it.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso unveiled
detailed proposals on Wednesday for much more intrusive
oversight of euro zone countries' budgets and efforts to meet
macroeconomic targets, and set out options for the introduction
of common euro zone bonds.
"I welcome Barroso's proposals, which are a real step
forward on many points," De Jager said in a statement. "It will,
however, still be an uphill battle, for there are those who
resist further discipline.
"Eurobonds are not a magic solution to the current crisis
and could even worsen it," he said. "We have to do first things
first, and that means establishing strict supervision and
enforcement of budget discipline."
(Writing by Luke Baker)