* Bank estimates show ECB could hit limits by September
* Half of eligible German debt now out of QE basket
* Analysts say ECB will need to raise issue ceiling
* Technical parameters of QE can be modified - ECB source
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 14 A slide in German bond yields
into negative territory means the European Central Bank risks
running out of German debt to buy for its asset-purchase
programme within months unless it eases its own restrictions on
purchases.
These rules bar the ECB from buying bonds yielding less than
its deposit rate of -0.40 percent, putting around half of the
eligible 800 billion euros of German bonds on its shopping list
out of reach.
The central bank may have to consider scrapping the minimum
yield limit or dropping a rule that prevents it from holding
more than a third of any bond issue.
Such steps would ease pressure on the $1.74 trillion euro
bond-buying programme, which is due to run until March 2017.
Many analysts expect the scheme to be extended because
inflation, which it was designed to kickstart, remains low.
The ECB is already running into its bond-buying limits in
smaller countries such as Portugal but the scarcity of eligible
bonds is becoming more pressing in Germany -- the euro zone's
biggest economy, where most purchases are made.
German bonds with maturities out to five years have yields
below the deposit rate, and jitters about next week's UK
referendum on European Union membership on Tuesday pushed the
benchmark 10-year Bund yield below zero for the first time. That
means investors now pay to lend money to Germany's government
for a full decade.
Jefferies International predicts the ECB could run out of
German bonds to buy in its chosen two- to 30-year pool in three
months; Danske estimates it could hit limits by October; and
Citi said problems would occur in the fourth quarter.
These calculations are based on current yield levels. If
yields rise, the pool of available bonds increases.
"By the time we get to Q4, unless something changes, it's
hard to see where the German Bund purchases are going to come
from," said Jamie Searle, rates strategist at Citi in London.
TIME FOR CHANGE?
The quantitative easing programme, launched in March 2015,
is restricted by rules designed to reduce its risks: as well as
the yield, maturity and bond issue limits, the ECB can only buy
bonds in proportion to each country's contribution to the ECB's
capital, the so-called capital key.
"I don't see any need for such changes now and I believe
there is sufficient supply for the current programme but we will
make changes if we have to," said one member of the ECB's
governing council, who asked not to be named. "This is all quite
technical and doesn't impact the design of the programme."
He said the first obvious step could be to raise the issue
limit for bonds that do not carry a collective action clause.
The ECB raised this limit to 33 percent from 25 percent in
September 2015. The ECB declined to comment.
Frederik Ducrozet, senior economist at Swiss wealth manager
Pictet, said that increasing the limit further from 33 percent
to 50 percent could buy the ECB an additional 12 months of
German bond purchases.
"Since it is very likely that the ECB extends QE beyond
March 2017, they will need to change the rules again, possibly
as soon as September," he said.
Because of specific bond issue limits, Jefferies
International estimates the ECB may have as little as three
months' worth of German bonds to buy for QE at the current
monthly rate of 19.6 billion euros.
Its calculations are based on expected bond issuance in the
euro zone this year less the bonds that would be ineligible for
purchase.
Because of a scarcity of bonds from smaller countries, the
ECB bought more German, French and Italian government bonds in
May than its rules dictate.
It began buying corporate bonds last week, which could help
ease pressure on government bond purchases, alongside purchases
of municipal and agency debt launched earlier this year.
Municipal bond purchases are primarily geared towards Germany.
"Maybe the pace of (government bond) buying slows down
because of corporate bond buying," said Marchel Alexandrovich,
senior European economist at Jefferies.
"But say they buy 15 billion euros instead of 19 billion a
month, that only extends the available pool of German bonds by
1-1/2 months and if yields go lower and more bonds are swept
below minus 0.40 percent, the job becomes much tougher."
(Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt, Jamie
McGeever and John Geddie in London; Editing by Nigel Stephenson
and Alison Williams)