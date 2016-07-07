(Adds quote, background)
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 7 Nearly a third of euro zone
government bonds are no longer eligible for the European Central
Bank's quantitative easing scheme, piling pressure on the
central bank to revamp its stimulus programme.
The global collapse in bond yields has been hastened by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a potential shock to
global growth which has upped the ante on central banks to adopt
easier monetary policy.
In the euro zone, it is creating a headache for the ECB,
which, as a result of sinking yields, faces a dwindling pool of
debt to buy under its 1.74 trillion euro ($1.93 trillion)
bond-buying scheme.
Over 2.3 trillion euros, or 31.45 percent, of the 7.4
trillion euros of the bonds in the system yield less than the
ECB's minus 0.4 percent deposit rate, which marks the lower
limit for QE purchases, according to Tradeweb data.
That is an increase from around 22 percent before the Brexit
vote, and comes as investors are speculating that the ECB may be
forced to make changes to its QE scheme, possibly buying a
larger share of higher-yielding bonds from the likes of Italy,
which has the bloc's biggest bond market but is re-emerging as
one of its problem countries.
Sources familiar with the ECB's thinking said several other
changes would be considered before any move to buy debt out of
proportion to euro zone countries' shareholding in the bank,
which currently gears purchases towards the euro zone's biggest
economy Germany.
"It significantly reduces the ECB's room for manoeuvre,"
Frederic Ducrozet, senior European economist at Swiss wealth
manager Pictet said, estimating 63 percent of German debt yields
to be below the deposit rate.
"It may eventually force the ECB to buy more of the
higher-yielding bonds in the likes of Spain and Italy."
Italy has been at the centre of euro zone concerns of late,
with investors put off by its banking woes and a surge in
support for the anti-establishment 5-Star movement.
In a note published on Thursday, Credit Agricole said that
based on current rate expectations the ECB will not be able to
find enough German bonds to buy to continue its public sector
purchase programme until its scheduled end date in March 2017.
ECB purchases of company bonds which started earlier this
year combined with demand for top-rated debt have also driven
the yields on many blue-chip corporate bonds below zero.
This effectively means investors are paying for the
privilege of lending to these firms.
Of the 2.8 trillion euros of the euro-denominated
investment-grade corporate bonds available on the Tradeweb
platform, around 22 percent yield less than zero, up from 16
percent last month.
Of the euro zone government bonds, nearly 55 percent yield
less than zero, up from 43 percent last month. Tradeweb's data
is based on market value at the close of trading on Wednesday
($1 = 0.9025 euros)
