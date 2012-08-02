MILAN Aug 2 Finland backs the use of euro zone
rescue funds to buy bonds of weaker members on the primary
market as a way to stem the region's debt crisis, providing
solid collateral is used, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told an
Italian newspaper paper on Thursday.
"We will get into the details of the mechanism to adopt in
September, but we could have a system of bond-buying on the
primary market, backed by real guarantees, for example public
property," Katainen was quoted as saying in an interview with La
Stampa.
"It could be sufficient to have a mechanism lasting two
years."
Katainen said he remained opposed to any solution involving
mutualisation of debt and did not support giving a banking
licence to the two euro zone rescue funds.