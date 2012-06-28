BRUSSELS, June 28 Euro zone countries under
market pressure could issue covered bonds, which are backed by
government assets or concrete tax revenue streams, to help calm
markets, Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said in a
statement on Thursday.
Katainen's proposal comes as European Union leaders gather
in Brussels to discuss long-term deeper future integration of
the single currency area and, possibly, more short-term steps to
address the escalating sovereign debt crisis.
"As one practical step, vulnerable member states could issue
covered bonds to access markets with lower interest rates,"
Katainen said in the statement.
"Covered bonds are backed by government assets or by tax
revenue earmarked to service the bonds. This is what Finland did
in a difficult economic situation in the 1990s and it is
standard practice for banks today," Katainen said.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal have already been cut off from
market financing and Spain and possibly Italy could be facing
the same fate as investors worry about their ability to repay
their large public debt.
Rome and Madrid have called for the euro zone's bailout
funds, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to intervene on the market
to lower their borrowing costs.
"The EFSF or ESM could stand ready to intervene in the
primary market to facilitate successful issuance of the covered
bonds," Katainen said.
"This, together with strong policies by the member states
concerned, would be important to ensure the stability of the
euro area," he said.