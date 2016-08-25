LONDON Aug 25 Finland could launch a new bond
as early as next week, three banking sources said on Thursday, a
deal that could mark the first euro zone sovereign syndication
with a negative yield.
The country is believed to be considering whether to issue a
seven-year bond, which would almost certainly carry a negative
yield, or go longer to avoid testing its investor base in this
manner.
While countries such as Germany have auctioned debt with
negative yields, Finland would be the first euro zone country to
do this via syndication, a process by which a group of banks
distribute bonds to investors.
The euro zone bailout fund ESM and German development bank
KfW have sold syndicated bonds at negative yields, while Poland
last year sold Swiss franc debt via syndication that yielded
less than zero.
Three bankers in talks with Finland told Reuters on Thursday
that a bond sale was imminent, but were divided on what tenor
the country should choose.
Two of the bankers said there would be sufficient demand for
a seven-year bond even at negative yields.
"We are living in a negative-yield world now, people are
comfortable with it and are looking at relative value to German
Bunds," said one of the bankers.
A second said a five-year bonds issue from KfW in July,
which received more than 8 billion euros of orders at a yield of
minus 0.196 percent, was evidence that such demand existed.
A third banker disagreed.
"These levels at the short end are insane - I am not
convinced (a seven-year deal) would work so well. We are
certainly not recommending it," he said, adding that a
longer-dated bond with a positive yield would meet stronger
demand.
Finland in June said it was likely to sell a five-year bond
after the summer break, although it had not excluded selling a
longer-dated issue.
Its current benchmark five-year bond is yielding below the
deposit rate at minus 0.435 percent, according to
Tradeweb, making it ineligible for the European Central Bank's
quantitative easing programme, as the central bank only buys
bonds trading above the deposit rate.
As this is seen potentially having an impact on demand,
expectations for the maturity of the new bond have shifted to
seven years. Finnish debt is positive yielding from the 10 year
point onwards.
"We could imagine (Finland) moving out towards the
seven-year tenor, given that five-year rates trade below the
deposit facility rate threshold for ECB purchases," strategists
at ING said in a note on Tuesday.
Finland's outstanding bonds maturing in April 2023 were bid
at a yield of minus 0.27 percent on Thursday.
Central bank action across the world has pushed yields down
globally, while a flight to safety bid from investors on the
back of concerns over global growth have also added to the low
yielding environment.
The global amount of negative-yielding government bonds were
$11.4 trillion on Aug. 2, according to Fitch Ratings.
