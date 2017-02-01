LONDON Feb 1 The spread between French and Belgian government bond yields hit its widest level since at least April 2008 on Wednesday, on concerns around a potential France exit from the eurozone should far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen come into power.

France's National Front will combine the euro exit at the heart of its economic platform with a cocktail of unorthodox policies including money printing, currency intervention and import taxes, a top party official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The gap between France's 10-year debt yield and its Belgian equivalent hit 22.4 basis points on Wednesday .

France's 10-year government bond yields rose 4 basis points on Wednesday to 1.08 percent, close to a 16-month high hit earlier this week. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)