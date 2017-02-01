LONDON Feb 1 The spread between French and
Belgian government bond yields hit its widest level since at
least April 2008 on Wednesday, on concerns around a potential
France exit from the eurozone should far-right presidential
candidate Marine Le Pen come into power.
France's National Front will combine the euro exit at the
heart of its economic platform with a cocktail of unorthodox
policies including money printing, currency intervention and
import taxes, a top party official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The gap between France's 10-year debt yield and its Belgian
equivalent hit 22.4 basis points on Wednesday
.
France's 10-year government bond yields rose 4 basis points
on Wednesday to 1.08 percent, close to a 16-month high hit
earlier this week.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)