By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Feb 1 The premium investors demand to hold France's government debt compared to that of its main euro zone peers hit multi-year highs on Wednesday, with bonds under pressure from political risks ahead of presidential elections.

All euro zone bonds have fallen out of favour recently as global growth and inflation signals feed investor appetite for riskier investments like stocks.

But French debt has been particularly badly hit, with the election in April and May a major factor.

Investors fear the possibility of a win for Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front (FN). In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, the FN said it would put leaving the euro at the heart of its economic platform.

Le Pen is not expected to win in polls, but the campaign of the former favourite, conservative Francois Fillon, has suffered from allegations his wife was paid for work she did not seem to have done.

France's 10-year bond yield rose to a near 17-month high on Wednesday of 1.13 percent.

The gap, or spread, to its German equivalent hit an almost three-year high of 64 basis points (bps). Compared with similarly-rated Belgium, it was the highest since at least April 2008 at 26 bps.

"The France spread to Belgium is the gauge we use for political risk, and that has widened further after an adviser to Le Pen fleshed out their Frexit plans," said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

"And with Fillon under the microscope as well, France is definitely underperforming."

A poll on Wednesday showed an increase in support for both Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron, with Fillon, the candidate of The Republicans, not making the second round.

"French government bonds are trading purely on election fears, and the polls this morning showed increased support for Le Pen so that adds to it," BBVA strategist Jaime Costero Denche said.

"I think the market is going to react to every poll from this point on."

Most other euro zone yields were up 3-4 bps on Wednesday on the back of strong euro zone economic data.

Data on Wednesday showed euro zone factories started 2017 by ramping up activity at the fastest rate for nearly six years.

That came on the back of data on Tuesday showing inflation in the euro zone hit 1.8 percent last month, just below the European Central Bank's target, putting pressure on the bank to wind down stimulus sooner rather than later.

Investors also had an eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's first meeting of 2017 due later on Wednesday, waiting for hints on how aggressive a stance the world's most important central bank will take on interest rate increases. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Roche)