LONDON Feb 7 The gap between French and German 10-year borrowing costs widened to 78 basis points on Tuesday, the highest level since Nov. 2012, weighed down by concerns around an upcoming presidential election in France.

French government bonds have been under pressure since far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen outlined plans that emphasised taking France out of the single currency bloc.

France's 10-year government bond yields fell 1 basis point to 1.13 percent in early trades on Tuesday - having risen 4 bps on Monday - but was outperformed by Germany's 10-year government bond, which fell 2 bps to 0.35 percent, a near two-week low.

