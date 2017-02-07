LONDON Feb 7 The gap between French and German
10-year borrowing costs widened to 78 basis points on Tuesday,
the highest level since Nov. 2012, weighed down by concerns
around an upcoming presidential election in France.
French government bonds have been under pressure since
far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen
outlined plans that emphasised taking France out of the single
currency bloc.
France's 10-year government bond yields fell 1 basis point
to 1.13 percent in early trades on Tuesday - having risen 4 bps
on Monday - but was outperformed by Germany's 10-year government
bond, which fell 2 bps to 0.35 percent, a near two-week low.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)