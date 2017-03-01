BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
LONDON, March 1 The gap between French and German 10-year government bond yields widened marginally and stocks edged off their highs on Wednesday after conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said he would remain in the election race.
Fillon, once the front-runner to win the two-round election in April and May, has been battered for weeks by allegations that he paid his wife to be his parliamentary assistant, but that she actually did very little work.
Fillon said on Wednesday he had been informed he will be summoned on March 15 by judicial magistrates.
French 10-year bond yields edged higher after Fillon sad he would remain a candidate, pushing the gap over German equivalents to around 67 basis points from around 65 bps just before he started speaking .
The euro ticked down against the dollar. The pan-European STOXX 600 slightly reduced gains to trade up 1 percent following Fillon's statement, while France's blue-chip CAC index also came off highs and was last up 1.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 28 The U.S. economy is at or near the Federal Reserve's goals of full employment and stable prices, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said, adding that the U.S. central bank wants to make sure markets stay calm as it slowly returns interest-rate policy to normal.