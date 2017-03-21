UPDATE 1-China April industrial profits up 14 pct but slowing pace stokes economy worries
* Jan-April profits up 24.4 pct YOY; Jan-March up 28.3 pct (Adds details of data, comments from stats bureau)
LONDON, March 21 France's 10-year borrowing costs over Germany fell 4 basis points on Tuesday, following Monday night's televised debate between French presidential candidates.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron solidified his status as frontrunner in a debate during which he clashed on immigration and Europe with his main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
France's 10-year bond yields fell 1.2 basis points in early trade on Tuesday, outperforming most high-rated euro zone government bonds. The German equivalent was up 1.3 basis points.
The gap between the two tightened to 64 basis points from around 68 bps on Monday . (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.