LONDON Feb 17 The premium investors pay to hold France's government debt over Germany shot higher on Friday after suggestions of cooperation between leftist leaders that could increase their chances of a final round showdown with the eurosceptic Marine Le Pen.

The two main left-leaning candidates in France's presidential election are holding talks on possible cooperation, one of them, Socialist Benoit Hamon, said on Friday.

Investors fear that a Socialist candidate would fair worse against far-right leader Le Pen than other centrist contenders.

"These suggestions that we will have talks between Hamon and Melenchon...would be a real game-changer for presidential elections," Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat said.

France's 10-year government bond yield was up 3 basis points on the day at 1.04 percent, and the yield spread over Germany rose 8 bps to 73 bps. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by John Geddie)