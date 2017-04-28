LONDON, April 28 France's short-dated borrowing
costs were set to end April with the biggest monthly falls in
over four years on Friday, a sign of reduced political risks
following a win for centrist Emmanuel Macron in first round of
French presidential elections.
The two-year government bond yield was on track
to finish the month down about 11 basis points, the biggest drop
since February 2013.
French 10-year bond yields were set for their
biggest monthly fall since June 2016, down 19 basis points.
As worries over France and the potential break-up of the
euro zone have receded in the past week, so has demand for
German government bonds - regarded as among the safest assets in
the world.
In contrast to France, German 10-year bond yields
were set to end April marginally higher and the
week 8 bps higher - the biggest weekly rise since early March.
