BERLIN, Sept 3 The German government is not considering common euro zone bonds, a spokesman said on Wednesday after the head of Commerzbank said such bonds would "permanently establish the euro as a globally important currency" and ensure European competitiveness.

"For us, the issue of eurobonds is not up for debate; the German government's basic position has not changed on this in any way," Steffen Seibert said at a news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)