BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
BERLIN, Sept 3 The German government is not considering common euro zone bonds, a spokesman said on Wednesday after the head of Commerzbank said such bonds would "permanently establish the euro as a globally important currency" and ensure European competitiveness.
"For us, the issue of eurobonds is not up for debate; the German government's basic position has not changed on this in any way," Steffen Seibert said at a news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017