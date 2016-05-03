(Updates prices for close)
By John Geddie
LONDON May 3 German Bund yields recorded their
biggest daily fall in 2016 on Tuesday as concerns about the
global economy outweighed fears that bond markets could see a
repeat of the sell-off that struck a year ago.
Ten-year yields, which rose for three successive weeks ahead
of inflation data on Friday that marked the anniversary of last
year's bond blowout, fell 8 basis points to just below 0.20
percent, the biggest daily fall since early
December 2015.
Strategists said a combination of poor Chinese data, lower
growth and inflation forecasts from the European Commission, and
weakness in the dollar and stock markets had driven demand for
the European safe-haven asset.
"We are just pushing back against that idea of a messy
sell-off that people had been looking at over the last couple of
weeks," said Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
In price terms, Bunds rose around three quarters of a point
to 102.90. With coupons near zero, investors make
most of their returns through capital appreciation but this can
be a risky strategy when yields are so low.
When yields shot from a record low of 0.05 percent to over 1
percent in a matter of weeks last year, investors were left
nursing double-digit percent capital losses.
All other euro zone yields fell on a day where the single
currency touched its strongest level against the dollar since
August 2015.
A stronger euro puts downward pressure on inflation by
increasing the cost of imports, while a drop in the oil price on
oversupply worries is also making life difficult for the ECB
which is trying to revive consumer price growth.
"With the euro at these levels, this would be something the
ECB starts thinking about in terms of further easing," said
Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.
Euro zone growth will be slower than previously expected
with subdued inflation this year, the European Commission said
in its economic forecasts on Tuesday.
The external risks to the bloc's economy were underlined by
a survey which showed activity at China's factories shrank for
the 14th straight month in April.
Growth worries triggered a slide in almost every major stock
market around the world. Europe's major indices shed as much as
2 percent.
Elsewhere, Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell
to a one-month low on relief that the risk of a cut to the
country's only remaining investment grade rating has faded for
now.
Ratings agency DBRS maintained Portugal's BBB rating with a
stable outlook on Friday, ensuring its bonds remain eligible for
the ECB's bond buying programme.
"DBRS not only kept Portugal's rating unchanged but left the
outlook unchanged too, so the risk of a downgrade is fading and
that's why we are seeing an outperformance of Portuguese debt,"
BNP Paribas European rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Robin Pomeroy)