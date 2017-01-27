(Combines Germany's finance ministry, Dombrovskis; recasts)
BERLIN/BRUSSELS Jan 27 Germany voiced
scepticism on Friday about a European Union proposal to create
"safe" assets backed by euro zone sovereign bonds, arguing there
are better ways to break the link between banks and governments
that exacerbated the financial crisis.
The idea of a "synthetic" euro zone bond -- effectively a
portfolio of different government bonds -- was aimed at
overcoming German resistance to the issue of joint debt.
But a spokeswoman for Germany's finance ministry poured cold
water on the proposal on Friday, questioning whether there would
be demand for the junior tranches of the new asset.
"It is doubtful whether there is sufficient demand for such
structured securities, especially in crisis situations," she
said.
The European Systemic Risk Board floated the idea of the
pooled debt last year. It would provide banks with a safe asset
to use as collateral so they can reduce their exposure to their
own government's debt.
The ESRB, which has been working with the European
Commission, is surveying market participants about the idea,
with the consultation due to close on Friday.
"We find this concept useful since it helps to address the
issue of bank-sovereign loops," European Commission Vice
President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.
The German government spokeswoman said a simpler way to
break the link between lenders and governments would be to
eliminate the preferential treatment of sovereign bonds, by
forcing banks to hold capital against them and introducing a cap
on exposures to individual states.
"A move away from the privilege of government bonds would be
an important step in reducing concentration risks (and 'home
bias')," the spokeswoman said in a statement.
The Vice President of the European Central Bank, Vitor
Constancio, has long dismissed that option, saying capping
banks' holdings of sovereign bonds could wipe trillions of euros
off their capital.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio in
Brussels; Matthias Sobolewski and Gernot Heller in Berlin;
Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Larry King)