* Bund yields rangebound even as stock markets pummelled
* Memory of May Bund sell-off keeps investors sidelined
* Little value seen in Bunds below recent 0.50-0.65 percent
range
* Reluctance to push down yields raises questions over ECB
QE
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 20 Beware the promise of zero
yields.
Financial markets are not renowned for learning from past
mistakes, but as expectations of more European Central Bank
stimulus grow, that is the lesson investors in German Bunds seem
to have grasped from March's first round.
Bund yields have held comfortably in a 0.50-0.65 percent
range over the last two months even while weak global economic
data sent German stocks about 15 percent lower.
Normally, yields would have fallen sharply as investors sought
shelter in an asset seen as among the safest in the world.
But the memory of a sell-off in May that took yields from
near zero to above 1 percent is fresh and painful. And this
reluctance to push long-term rates lower raises questions over
how effective any extension of the ECB's bond buying would be.
When 10-year German yields hit a record low 0.05 percent in
April, most in the market were betting they would turn negative,
encouraging investors to sell them on to the ECB, which had just
started buying bonds in an effort to boost inflation.
But when a tiny uptick in price growth surprised the market,
some investors took profits. An initial minor rise in yields
snowballed into a concerted sell-off as the coupons on the bonds
were insufficient to compensate for the loss in face value.
Back in May, many investors suffered double-digit percent
capital losses on their Bund investments.
"(Investors) have in the back of their mind what happened in
April and May," said Grant Peterkin, manager of an absolute
return bond fund at Lombard Odier. "It's not just a function of
what you think (ECB President Mario) Draghi is going to do or
what the economy is going to do."
Peterkin remains sidelined and, based on the trading he sees
in the market, thinks other investors are keeping Bund positions
to the minimum as well.
NO VALUE
Trying to better understand what fair value for Bunds is,
bond analysts at Swedish bank SEB applied to the German market a
model developed by the New York Federal Reserve that breaks the
yield on U.S. Treasuries into two components.
One is the market's expectation of official central bank
interest rates for the next 10 years. SEB analysts say that for
Bunds this has been worth 0.3-0.5 percent in recent years.
The other is the term premium, or the premium that investors
demand for holding an asset to maturity. This, the analysts say,
stands at 0.3 percent. When 10-year yields were zero, it was
minus 0.5 percent.
"A negative term premium basically means that the market
doesn't see any fundamental value in the Bund. The only reason
to hold it with a negative term premium is that you expect to
sell it tomorrow at a profit," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of
fixed income research at SEB.
"As soon as you lose the confidence that the yield continues
to decline what you have is an instrument with no fundamental
value at all. That generates a skyrocketing in yield when people
sell. The market would be very hesitant to push the term premium
below zero again."
Although his base scenario is a 0.5 to 1 percent range for
the coming months, Hiljanen says Bund yields could still fall to
0.25-0.30 percent due to the subdued global growth and
inflation outlook coupled with the possibility of more ECB
stimulus.
Such a scenario is not that enticing for bond buyers. A
further fall in yields could earn investors a couple of extra
basis points. A rise, on the other hand, brings the risk of a
significant capital loss.
"The risk metrics of German Bunds are skewed ... The
prospect of seeing it at 30-40 bps is not that attractive," said
Chris Wightman, Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Fargo Asset
Management.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Catherine Evans)