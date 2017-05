LONDON, June 7 Germany's 10-year Bund yield , the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell on Monday to a new record low below 0.05 percent, according to Tradeweb data.

The Bund yield fell as low as 0.048 percent, surpassing a previous low of 0.05 percent hit on April 17, 2015. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Marc Jones)