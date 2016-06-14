BRIEF-Molina Healthcare announces proposed offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025
* Molina Healthcare announces proposed offering of $330 million of senior notes due 2025
LONDON, June 14 Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for borrowing costs across the euro zone, fell into negative territory on Tuesday for the first time.
The 10-year Bund yield fell as low as minus 0.002 percent , according to data from Tradeweb.
A backdrop of unprecedented monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank and mounting political risks in Europe has boosted demand for German bonds - seen as one of the safest assets in the world. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
ACCRA, May 22 Ghana's government will ask the International Monetary Fund to extend its support programme to December 2018 from April 2018 to boost efforts to stabilize the economy, senior government sources said on Monday.