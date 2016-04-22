LONDON, April 22 Greek bond yields fell on Friday after the head of euro zone finance ministers said the Eurogroup was looking at a package of debt relief measures for Athens.

Two-year yields fell 52 basis points to 10.46 percent, while 10-year yields edged down 14 basis points to 8.72 percent .

"There are some positive comments on Greece and nobody wants a repeat of 2015 when things heated up," said Daniel Lenz, strategist at DZ Bank, referring to fraught bailout talks between Athens and its international creditors last summer. (Reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marius Zaharaia)