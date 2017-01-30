* Greek short-dated yields soar 300 bps to 7-month highs
* On track for biggest one-day jump since July 2015
* Greek 10-year yields hit highest in 3 months
* Analysts cite concerns about IMF role in bailout
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 30 Greek government bond yields
soared on Monday on worries about whether the International
Monetary Fund will participate in the indebted southern European
country's bailout programme.
Yields on short-dated bonds spiked 300 basis points, on
track for their biggest one-day jump since July 2015, while
10-year bond yields rose to their highest in almost three
months.
Germany said on Monday it believed the IMF would participate
and that it was too early to start thinking about other possible
scenarios.
But concerns were heightened after a leaked report that the
Fund expects Greek debt to explode to 275 percent of GDP by
2060, analysts said.
"There's a bit of disquiet regarding the IMF's role...,"
said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit
Agricole.
"The bottom line is that the IMF wants debt relief for
Greece and the EU has taken baby steps towards this, but it is
not what the IMF is looking for long-term. When there are
divisions between the EU and IMF, that arouses concerns about
Greece."
The IMF said around two years ago that it would take part in
Greece's aid package, a spokesman for Germany's finance ministry
said on Monday, adding: "Nothing has changed about that and it's
much too early to think about 'what if'".
He was answering a question about a report in the Bild
newspaper that said Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble would
argue for a Greek exit from the euro zone should the IMF
withdraw from the third bailout programme.
Short-dated government bond yields in Greece rose as far as
9.98 percent, their highest level in about seven
months.
Five and 10-year Greek bond yields also rose sharply, with
10-year yields climbing 50 bps to around 7.76 percent
- their highest since early November.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)