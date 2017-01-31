LONDON Jan 31 The cost of insuring Greek
government debt against default rose on Tuesday as uncertainty
lingered over the International Monetary Fund's role in a third
bailout for Greece.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Greek government
debt rose 5 basis points to 1,011 bps, according to Markit, the
financial information services company. This was higher than any
closing level since December 29.
On Monday, the head of the euro zone's bailout fund said
Greece will only receive more loans from the bloc if the IMF
joins its latest aid programme, spelling out a condition thus
far disregarded by Athens's creditors.
Greece needs a new tranche of financial aid under its 86
billion euro bailout by the third quarter of the year or it
faces the risk of defaulting on its debts.
Jitters about Greece continued to weigh government bond
markets, with yields broadly higher. Greece's 10-year bond yield
was up 43 basis points at 8.19 percent, having hit
a three-month high earlier at around 8.35 percent.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)