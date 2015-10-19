LONDON Oct 19 Greek two-year government bond
yields fell to their lowest this year on Monday as investors
welcomed Athens' approval of a series of reforms needed to
unlock bailout cash.
Parliamentary approval of the reform bill late on Friday
keeps Greece on track to pass the first review under its
86-billion-euro ($97.6 billion) aid programme in the coming
weeks.
"Investors are simply digesting the vote ... on the
so-called preconditions for the third bailout package," said
Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.
Greek two-year yields fell 77 basis points to 8.30 percent
on Monday, according to Tradeweb, the lowest level
hit this year.
The gap between Greek and German two-year yields
was also at its narrowest this year.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)