LONDON Oct 23 Greek two-year bond yields fell
below 10-year yields for the first time since December 2014 on
Friday in a sign that investor fears that the country is headed
towards default are easing.
The move came during a broad market rally spurred by signals
from the European Central Bank that more monetary stimulus may
be on the way.
While Greece's bond curve remains abnormal in parts, the
fall in two-year yields represents a significant step as Greece
moves towards securing fresh bailout funds having been on the
brink of exiting the euro area.
Shorter-term borrowing costs higher than their longer-term
costs -- a so-called 'inversion' of a country's government bond
yield curve -- is an indication that investors fear it may not
be able to repay its debts.
Greek two-year bond yields fell 66 basis points to 7.57
percent on Friday, below 10-year equivalents of 7.64 percent but
still above five-year equivalents of 7.30 percent
.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)