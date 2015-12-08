(Updates prices for close)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Dec 8 Greek 10-year bond yields touched
their highest level since September's elections on Tuesday, as
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' criticism of the IMF stoked
concerns about the country's willingness to implement its
bailout deal.
After a sharp rise in early trading, the bonds found a
firmer footing in the afternoon as oil prices slumped to fresh
2009 lows and fuelled expectations that further ECB stimulus
will remain likely while the inflation outlook is uncertain.
Such erratic price moves are not uncommon in Greek debt
which is not as frequently traded as other euro zone benchmarks.
In a television interview on Monday, Tsipras said the
International Monetary Fund was not playing a constructive role
in Greece's bailout and should make up its mind whether it wants
to stay in the programme.
Tsipras was re-elected in September's snap poll with a
mandate to implement the tough terms of a third IMF/EU aid
package. That brought some calm in the battered Greek bond
market.
But his comments are a reminder of the tough stance he took
earlier this year during months of bailout negotiations that saw
Athens flirting with an exit from the euro zone.
The yield on 10-year Greek bonds rose more than 25 basis
points on the day to 8.87 percent, its highest since
mid-September, before pulling back to close around
8.40 percent. It remains about 10 percentage points below a peak
hit in July on "Grexit" concerns.
"It's becoming more and more obvious that the new government
will run into problems getting reforms through parliament," said
Bayerische Landesbank rate strategist Norbert Wuthe.
"Social and political resistance is growing and there is a
fear that's reflected in the local press that there could be new
elections very soon."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday
that it was not in Greece's interest to question the involvement
of the IMF in its bailout programme.
Broader debt markets were driven by sliding oil prices, with
Brent crude falling below $40 for the first time since early
2009 as a global glut intensifies.
The oversupply is being compounded by OPEC's failure last
week to agree a production ceiling, with members Iran and Iraq
promising to ramp up output and exports next year.
The falling value of crude has eroded investors' inflation
expectations. It has also thrown into a reverse a bond market
sell-off prompted by disappointment over the ECB's monetary
stimulus package announced last week.
The yield on benchmark 10-year German bonds, which dropped 8
basis points on Monday, was down a further 2 bps at 0.58 percent
. It is down 14 bps from 0.74 percent on Friday,
the highest level in almost three months.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)