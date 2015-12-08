(Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON Dec 8 Greek 10-year bond yields touched their highest level since September's elections on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' criticism of the IMF stoked concerns about the country's willingness to implement its bailout deal.

After a sharp rise in early trading, the bonds found a firmer footing in the afternoon as oil prices slumped to fresh 2009 lows and fuelled expectations that further ECB stimulus will remain likely while the inflation outlook is uncertain.

Such erratic price moves are not uncommon in Greek debt which is not as frequently traded as other euro zone benchmarks.

In a television interview on Monday, Tsipras said the International Monetary Fund was not playing a constructive role in Greece's bailout and should make up its mind whether it wants to stay in the programme.

Tsipras was re-elected in September's snap poll with a mandate to implement the tough terms of a third IMF/EU aid package. That brought some calm in the battered Greek bond market.

But his comments are a reminder of the tough stance he took earlier this year during months of bailout negotiations that saw Athens flirting with an exit from the euro zone.

The yield on 10-year Greek bonds rose more than 25 basis points on the day to 8.87 percent, its highest since mid-September, before pulling back to close around 8.40 percent. It remains about 10 percentage points below a peak hit in July on "Grexit" concerns.

"It's becoming more and more obvious that the new government will run into problems getting reforms through parliament," said Bayerische Landesbank rate strategist Norbert Wuthe.

"Social and political resistance is growing and there is a fear that's reflected in the local press that there could be new elections very soon."

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that it was not in Greece's interest to question the involvement of the IMF in its bailout programme.

Broader debt markets were driven by sliding oil prices, with Brent crude falling below $40 for the first time since early 2009 as a global glut intensifies.

The oversupply is being compounded by OPEC's failure last week to agree a production ceiling, with members Iran and Iraq promising to ramp up output and exports next year.

The falling value of crude has eroded investors' inflation expectations. It has also thrown into a reverse a bond market sell-off prompted by disappointment over the ECB's monetary stimulus package announced last week.

The yield on benchmark 10-year German bonds, which dropped 8 basis points on Monday, was down a further 2 bps at 0.58 percent . It is down 14 bps from 0.74 percent on Friday, the highest level in almost three months. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Richard Balmforth)