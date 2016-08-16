* Fund managers put Greece's chequered past aside
* Athens aiming for market return in summer 2017
* Bonds issued in 2014 still trade below sale price
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 16 Fund managers, some of whom lent
money to Athens in an ill-fated return to markets two years ago,
are considering buying another bond planned for next summer.
With the highest debt to GDP ratio in the euro zone, and on
its third international bailout since sinking into crisis in
2009, Athens is hoping to regain access to capital markets next
year to signal that it is getting back on its feet.
Its only other recent foray into markets in 2014 proved to
be a false dawn: the prices of those bonds quickly tumbled and
are still below their sale price, suggesting some funds could
still be nursing losses.
But with recent data showing Greece's economy on the mend,
and the prospect of its debt soon being eligible for the
European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme, past experience
alone is unlikely to deter investors.
"2014 feels a long, long time ago ... It's ancient history
from our point of view," said Andrew Wilson, EMEA CEO of Goldman
Sachs Asset Management, who said his firm had bought bonds from
Greece in 2014, which they have since sold.
"Everything has got to be forward-looking and you have got
to say 'What is the opportunity? What are the risks?' ... But it
has got nothing to do with what you did a year ago, two years
ago, five years ago," he said, adding he would not rule out
buying a new Greek bond.
The five-year and three-year
bonds sold by Greece in 2014 more than halved in value the
following July as the newly-elected leftist government held
fraught talks with creditors that nearly pushed the country out
of the euro zone. Both bonds till trade below the original sale
price.
But for all the risks attached to Greek debt, they offer the
prospect of returns long-forgotten in a world where the value of
debt has soared as central banks have slashed interest rates and
bought bonds to prop up their flagging economies.
JPMorgan Asset Management's head of rates, David Tan, said
this environment of ultra-low rates was one reason why his firm
may contemplate investing in Greek bonds for the first time in
over five years.
Greek 10-year bonds yield just over 8 percent,
well below the 19 percent level seen in mid-2015, but still
above the 6 percent seen when Athens returned to markets in
2014. For graphic, click here: tmsnrt.rs/2aQrvKD
"We would be prepared to consider investing in Greek
government bonds," said Tan. "There has got to be a degree of
looking backwards and learning from past experiences but on the
whole investors need to be forward-looking."
BROADER APPEAL
The most adventurous of investors, hedge funds, are already
eyeing opportunities in Greek banks and stocks, predicting a
recovery after seven years of crisis.
In a sign of that turnaround, Greece's central government
registered a primary budget surplus of 3.57 billion euros in the
first seven months of 2016, data on Tuesday showed, well above
its 874 million euro target. Growth data for the second quarter
also beat economists' forecasts.
But the broader appeal of Greek government debt hinges on
Greece's ability to stick to the terms of its latest bailout.
A successful review in October could see Greek bonds become
eligible for the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
scheme, while it would also keep Athens on track for future debt
relief.
Rabbani Wahhab, a senior fixed income portfolio manager at
London and Capital said he was "hit quite badly" on his holdings
of Greek bonds about a year ago and has since sold them.
But he said Greek bonds "might look a bit more interesting"
if yields were to fall further because of factors like QE
inclusion.
One reason a new bond sale could prove popular is that funds
struggle to invest in Greek debt because many of the
government's loans are with official institutions such as the
International Monetary Fund while Greek banks hold much of the
tradeable debt for regulatory purposes.
When Greece issued a five-year bond in early 2014, the
fastest return to market of a defaulted sovereign, more than 20
billion euros of orders were placed from over 550 investors.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao)