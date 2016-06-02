* ECB to discuss funding lifeline for Greek banks

* Greek bond yields pinned near six-month lows

* Athens plans to return to bond markets in 2017

By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 2 Greek government borrowing costs held near six-month lows on Thursday ahead of an ECB meeting which may signal the return of a funding lifeline to Athens' banks, the first step in the country's plans to return to bond markets next year.

Athens' five-year bond yields have fallen over 300 basis points in the three weeks since its government clinched a loan deal with international creditors that included a provisional promise of debt relief.

And now Greece -- which made one of the fastest ever comebacks to market for a defaulted country in 2014 only to be promptly shut out again as a dispute with creditors pushed it close to exiting the euro zone -- plans to sell bonds in 2017.

In order to achieve that, bond yields will first have to fall back to levels where it can be deemed sustainable to borrow. Greece issued five-year bonds at a 4.95 percent yield in 2014, while current trading levels are around 7 percent.

The ECB could help Greece on their way if it reinstates a waiver on Greek bonds that would allow banks to access cheap funding, although the final decision could be held up by a weekend dispute over some of the reforms demanded by creditors.

"If you ease the problems in the banking system you reduce the risk of the banking system pulling down the sovereign and the sovereign pulling down the banks like two big rocks tied together and hurled into a pond," said Robin Marshall, director, fixed income, Smith & Williamson.

Marshall has not owned Greek bonds since before the 2011-2012 euro zone debt crisis but said he would consider investing again if the terms were favourable.

Investors will also be listening for any hints during Wednesday's ECB meeting on when Greek debt will qualify for its quantitative easing scheme, although this is likely to take some months as Athens first needs to pass the ECB's debt sustainability analysis.

Greek five-year bond yields held steady at 7.57 percent on Wednesday, close to six-month lows of 6.95 percent hit in late May and down from 11.44 percent seen before the loan deal was struck earlier in the month.

But even inclusion in QE may not push yields back to levels suitable for issuing bonds any time soon, say investors and analysts.

Because of the Greek debt bought in previous crisis-fighting schemes, Commerzbank estimates that the ECB would only be able to buy around 2 billion euros of Athens' bonds before it hits its limit of not holding more than a third of a country's eligible debt.

QE is only scheduled to run until March 2017 anyway, and then attention will turn to the more pressing issue for Athens of getting durable debt relief from creditors.

Athens' creditors have said such relief may only come after the completion of its bailout in 2018, a factor which may play against Greece's plans to issue bonds next year.

"To really sway investor sentiment at the moment, we need to see implementation of the official sector debt relief," Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at distressed debt broker Exotix. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and IFR's Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)