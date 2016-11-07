LONDON Nov 7 Greece's borrowing costs slid on
Monday, after a cabinet reshuffle boosted sentiment and the
country's prime minister raised the possibility that Greek bonds
could be included in the ECB's bond-buying scheme early next
year.
Two-year bonds yields touched a record low at 4.767 percent
, according to Tradeweb data. Greece's 10-year bond
yield fell 35 basis points to 7.635 percent, its
lowest level in five months, while five-year yields were down
almost 40 bps.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who reshuffled his
government on Friday, told his new cabinet on Sunday that a
second bailout review will be concluded in time for debt relief
talks to begin in December.
If a review can be completed, Tsipras said, Greece can eye
its inclusion in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
- an asset- buying programme from which it is excluded - within
the first quarter of 2017. It can then regain access to the bond
market by the time its current bailout expires in 2018.
"Tsipras yesterday mentioned that Greek government bonds can
be included in the QE programme in the first quarter of next
year, this could be feeding through to the price action today,
and maybe some domestic investors are taking him at his word,"
said ING strategist Martin Van Vliet.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)