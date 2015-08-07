(Repeats Thursday item with no changes)
* Soaring cost of borrowing bonds in repo market has benefit
* Speculators put off by expense of 'shorting' countries
* Strategists say trend helped stem Greek crisis contagion
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 6 Ultra-easy European Central Bank
monetary policy is protecting the debts of some of the bloc's
weakest countries from attack by speculative hedge funds.
Through a combination of low rates and bond purchases over
the last four months, the ECB has pushed up the value of euro
zone debt to the extent that leveraged investors now find it too
expensive to borrow the bonds they need to take a 'short'
position on a country's debt.
Short-selling is the sale of a borrowed security. Funds tend
to borrow bonds via repurchase agreements, or repo, from banks
which need cash. They then sell these borrowed bonds on to
investors, hoping to replace them more cheaply before their
initial transaction expires.
European benchmark repo, or secured lending rates, for
three-month terms have fallen 15 basis points since 2012 and are
now negative, meaning that funds have to pay a premium to swap
cash temporarily for those bonds. In short, bonds are now deemed
more valuable than cash.
Repo markets are not used exclusively by hedge funds and are
also vital to the smooth running of financial markets as they
allow companies to manage their cash balances.
A dysfunctional repo market can therefore have economic
consequences but for some of the euro zone's most vulnerable
countries it is having an unexpected benefit.
"The chance of a speculative attack or the amplification
effect from short sellers is reduced if the repo market is not
functioning," said JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
The last major attack on euro zone bonds was in the summer
of 2012, when Greece teetered on the brink of leaving the
currency union and fear spread that Spain may need a bailout.
Hedge funds smelled blood and started to 'short' the debt of the
bloc's weak links.
Borrowing costs in Italy - the euro zone's second biggest
debtor - shot above 7 percent, a level where it was seen as at
risk of being shut out of financial markets.
Tensions were only soothed by ECB president Mario Draghi's
pledge to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, and by policy
measures that culminated in the launch of its bond-buying QE
scheme in March.
Distortions in the repo market don't stop investors simply
selling their bonds if their perceptions change. But strategists
say the barriers to entry for the opportunistic short-seller did
help stem any contagion from the latest Greek crisis when
Athens' membership of the euro area was once again in question.
Greek 10-year bond yields reached nearly 20
percent during last month's battle with creditors. Italian
equivalents barely got above 2 percent.
UPSIDES
There are still ways for investors to short euro zone debt
without relying on repo, but these are limited to countries with
a large and liquid futures market - in the euro zone, just
Germany, France and Italy.
Traders said a sell-off in German bonds in mid-April, partly
on hints that inflation was rebounding, was typified by large
volumes of activity in these financial derivatives rather than
trading in the underlying cash bonds.
For a country like Portugal though, which has no futures
market, the typical way to short has been through repo. Now,
investors say, that is not possible.
A repo broker contacted by Reuters said there was no market
for Portuguese government general collateral (GC) -- a basket of
eligible assets -- even for overnight transactions.
Yields on low-rated Italian and Spanish government GC have
turned negative, a trend analysts say is exacerbated by the
shortage of the bonds in the market.
"I don't think the ECB was fully aware that QE was going to
make repo rates so expensive ... but it has got its upsides,"
said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)