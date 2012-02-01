LONDON Feb 1 Euro zone government bonds
made healthy gains in January, despite spectacular downgrades,
fuelled by banks flush with cheap European Central Bank cash
rather than by long-term commitments from asset managers.
As a whole, euro zone government bonds returned 1.68 percent
in January, according to an index compiled by Citigroup. They
outperformed Citi's World Government Bond Index which returned
just 0.67 percent.
Within the euro zone index, Ireland was by far the best
performing, delivering returns of more than 8 percent, followed
by Italy and Spain -- which gained 5.7 percent and 2.4 percent
respectively. The exception was Portugal, whose rating was cut
to junk by Standard & Poor's: It lost 14.7 percent in January.
The Citi numbers tally with total return data from Thomson
Reuters, which shows Italy and Ireland both delivering returns
of over 8 percent.
Much of the boost is laid at the door of the ECB, which lent
489 billion euros to banks in a three-year money auction in
December at initial rates of just 1 percent.
"The ECB is determined to get the cost of Italy's debt
servicing down. Italy is solvent and has primary surplus, and
very different from Greece or Portugal," said Percival Stanion,
head of asset allocation at Baring Asset Management.
Barings has bought 350 million pounds of Italian bonds this
week on a purely tactical view that the ECB's operations have
pushed back the timing of the next stress point in the crisis.
"There is a comprehensive commitment to keep Italy in the
euro zone. People will feel the strain of being underweight
Italy."
The gains in euro zone bonds come despite a series of
downgrades by ratings agencies.
Fitch downgraded the sovereign credit ratings of Belgium,
Cyprus, Italy, Slovenia and Spain on Jan. 27, indicating there
was a 1-in-2 chance of further cuts in the next two years
.
Earlier in January, Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit
ratings of nine euro zone countries, stripping France and
Austria of their coveted triple-A status, and pushing struggling
Portugal into junk territory.
EXPLOITING CARRY
Banks can essentially borrow at 1 percent and buy government
bonds from troubled euro zone sovereigns, exploiting the
difference in yields which could amount to more than 400 basis
points.
Barclays Capital estimates banks invested about 50 billion
euros of the cheap ECB loans this way. It also expects a similar
auction -- known as LTRO -- in February to lend out some 250-350
billion euros.
"The LTRO has pushed down all short-term interest rates
close to zero, leading to a certain 'grab-for-yield' across all
money markets," the bank said in a note to clients.
But Barclays is sceptical the demand will continue.
"With two-year yields in Italy having halved since
mid-November and now standing at around 3.5 percent we think the
bulk of that rally is behind us," it said.
(Written by Natsuko Waki. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)