By Nigel Davies

MADRID, Feb 2 Spain's cost of borrowing over the medium term fell further at a debt sale on Thursday, supported by a flood of European Central Bank money that has helped Madrid meet a quarter of its 2012 borrowing needs in just over a month.

With France also selling almost 8 billion euros in longer-term bonds, again at reduced yields, the tender added to signs of an easing of the pressure on some of the euro zone governments struggling in the debt crisis.

Analysts, however, cautioned that demand was even stronger at other auctions in January and December and Spanish yields - effectively how much the government pays to borrow from investors - inched up on bond markets afterwards.

"As much as the average yield is OK relative to the market level ... there are a lot of people who have gone in and have got things a lot cheaper," said Marc Ostwald, strategist with Monument Securities in London.

"So certainly a long way away from the very impressive results we saw in December and in January, definitely reflecting some resistance to lower yields."

The Spanish Treasury sold 4.6 billion euros of debt, just above the top end of its target. Yields ranged from 2.861 percent on 3-year bonds to 3.455 percent on four year paper. The benchmark five-year note was placed at an average yield of 3.565 percent, down from 5.544 when it was last sold on Dec. 1.

The government has now completed just shy of 25 percent of its planned debt issuance for 2012, taking advantage of yields driven lower by the European Central Bank's injection of almost half a trillion euros of low interest, three-year loans into banks in December.

Yields also fell at France's first auction of long-term fixed-rate bonds since losing its triple-A credit rating last month.

Those for 10-year bonds fell to 3.13 percent from 3.29 percent on Jan. 5. Yields for bonds maturing in 2018 and 2020 were 2.44 percent 2.91 percent respectively.

MARKET SUPPORT

Euro zone debt yields have fallen steadily in January, boosted by generally more positive sentiment and hopes that policymakers were again getting some traction in efforts to see off the crisis. A broad deal on restructuring Greece's debt, hoped for by next week, would add to that mood and further relieve pressure on Spain and Italy.

Alberto Marino, head of government bonds at BBVA bank, said market support should continue for Spain's debt given another three-year sale from the ECB this month which will again boost banks' cash position.

"It's a strong auction and the Treasury has sold at the top end of its target. The sales show continued appetite for Spanish debt and the ECB support is key here," he said.

Spain has distanced itself somewhat from the real periphery strugglers such as Greece and Portugal, through its tough deficit reduction plan and reform work from the new government.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who took office in December, implemented a series of tax hikes and spending cuts worth around 15 billion euros as a first step to deflating a public deficit from the around 8 percent of gross domestic product it hit at the end of last year.

This week he moves forward with a financial sector reform to try to restore confidence to the country's banks and next week he will decree labour market reforms to try to make it easier for companies to hire and fire.

But Spain also faces a prolonged recession on the back of budget cuts and cooling euro zone demand for its goods, sending the unemployment rate ever higher. On Thursday data showed the jobless rate rose by 4 percent in January.