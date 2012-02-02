* Spain sells 4.56 billion euros at triple bond sale
* Yields down sharply on all three
* ECB liquidity support seen key
* France also sells 8 bln euros of bonds
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Feb 2 Spain's cost of borrowing
over the medium term fell further at a debt sale on Thursday,
supported by a flood of European Central Bank money that has
helped Madrid meet a quarter of its 2012 borrowing needs in just
over a month.
With France also selling almost 8 billion euros in
longer-term bonds, again at reduced yields, the tender added to
signs of an easing of the pressure on some of the euro zone
governments struggling in the debt crisis.
Analysts, however, cautioned that demand was even stronger
at other auctions in January and December and Spanish yields -
effectively how much the government pays to borrow from
investors - inched up on bond markets afterwards.
"As much as the average yield is OK relative to the market
level ... there are a lot of people who have gone in and have
got things a lot cheaper," said Marc Ostwald, strategist with
Monument Securities in London.
"So certainly a long way away from the very impressive
results we saw in December and in January, definitely reflecting
some resistance to lower yields."
The Spanish Treasury sold 4.6 billion euros of debt, just
above the top end of its target. Yields ranged from 2.861
percent on 3-year bonds to 3.455 percent on four year paper. The
benchmark five-year note was placed at an average yield of 3.565
percent, down from 5.544 when it was last sold on Dec. 1.
The government has now completed just shy of 25 percent of
its planned debt issuance for 2012, taking advantage of yields
driven lower by the European Central Bank's injection of almost
half a trillion euros of low interest, three-year loans into
banks in December.
Yields also fell at France's first auction of long-term
fixed-rate bonds since losing its triple-A credit rating last
month.
Those for 10-year bonds fell to 3.13 percent from 3.29
percent on Jan. 5. Yields for bonds maturing in 2018 and 2020
were 2.44 percent 2.91 percent respectively.
MARKET SUPPORT
Euro zone debt yields have fallen steadily in January,
boosted by generally more positive sentiment and hopes that
policymakers were again getting some traction in efforts to see
off the crisis. A broad deal on restructuring Greece's debt,
hoped for by next week, would add to that mood and further
relieve pressure on Spain and Italy.
Alberto Marino, head of government bonds at BBVA bank, said
market support should continue for Spain's debt given another
three-year sale from the ECB this month which will again boost
banks' cash position.
"It's a strong auction and the Treasury has sold at the top
end of its target. The sales show continued appetite for Spanish
debt and the ECB support is key here," he said.
Spain has distanced itself somewhat from the real periphery
strugglers such as Greece and Portugal, through its tough
deficit reduction plan and reform work from the new government.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who took office in December,
implemented a series of tax hikes and spending cuts worth around
15 billion euros as a first step to deflating a public deficit
from the around 8 percent of gross domestic product it hit at
the end of last year.
This week he moves forward with a financial sector reform to
try to restore confidence to the country's banks and next week
he will decree labour market reforms to try to make it easier
for companies to hire and fire.
But Spain also faces a prolonged recession on the back of
budget cuts and cooling euro zone demand for its goods, sending
the unemployment rate ever higher. On Thursday data showed the
jobless rate rose by 4 percent in January.