LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Correlation analysis shows that
eurozone bond markets have reverted back to the more traditional
core versus peripheral grouping, as opposed to the tiered and
fragmented market that was evident early in the year. This shift
has been prompted by a combination of the ECB's OMT
announcement, fewer safe assets, investor preference for capital
preservation, and reduced concern over the creditworthiness of
the bailing out countries.
The last time we looked at the matter was some seven months
ago - "Correlations and a tiered EZ bond market"; April 24 - but
a lot has changed since then, and in particular, the ECB's OMT
plans have had a calming and positive impact for tail risk
perceptions related to systemically important Spain.
Back in April we made the following observations: 1) the
Netherlands was close to being relegated from the core, 2)
France and Austria were close to being relegated from the
semi-core, and 3) Portugal and Ireland still suffered from being
broken markets. We won't bore you with all the details, but
suffice it to say that the updated analysis shows that the
tiering and fragmentation of eurozone bond markets has declined
(see link to correlation matrix below).
Specifically, we conduct our analysis by taking a snapshot
of correlations calculated using daily changes in yields. We use
data after July 26 to Nov 20 to construct the correlation
matrix. The rationale for using July 26 is simply that it was on
this date that ECB President Draghi uttered the market changing
"whatever it takes" words, which in subsequent months saw
further OMT-related announcements.
The correlations show:
Firstly, the Netherlands is back to being in the core group
with a higher correlation coefficient to Bunds of 0.95, very
close to a perfect 1.
Secondly, both France and Austria are also back in with the
core crowd as their correlations pick up significantly to
Bunds.
Thirdly, Spain and Italy remain highly positively correlated
with each other, with the negative correlation to Germany still
evident for both.
Fourthly, Portugal and Ireland show very little correlation
against the core or to each other, highlighting that despite the
improvement in overall sentiment these markets remain broken.
The key from the above is that the increasingly tiered and
fragmented market which was evident early in the year has
started to revert back to a core versus periphery grouping, even
if the latter is further broken down into bailed out versus
non-bailed outs.
We explain this as being related to the twin forces of a
shrinking supply of safe investments, and also increased demand
for the preservation of capital trade that has seen yield-hungry
investors unwilling to be too overweight Bunds (and underweight
other eurozone core markets) in euro-denominated portfolios.
Additionally, unlike earlier in the year, investors seem
less concerned that Germany or even the rest of the core will
see a dilution in creditworthiness, especially after the ECB
showed a willingness to open its balance sheet - albeit only
conditionally - via the OMT.
