LONDON, March 7 Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, with expectations for further monetary policy easing later this week helping the Portuguese debt market to shrug off Fitch revising its rating outlook to stable from positive.

Fitch affirmed Portugal's rating at BB+, one notch below investment grade, but the outlook change suggests it will take longer than previously expected for Lisbon to get rid of its "junk" status that keeps index-tracking investors away.

The ratings agency cited last year's off-target fiscal performance and risks to government plans for budget deficit reduction in 2016. Its decision may hurt demand at an auction of 1.0-1.25 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds on Wednesday.

Fiscal concerns have been one key reason why Portugal was singled out by investors as a weak link within the euro zone during a sharp sell-off of risky assets in February, which brought back memories of the bloc's 2011-2012 debt crisis.

The country's bonds have since recovered, boosted partly by data showing global growth worries may have been exaggerated and relief that the new Socialist government tightened its budget plan last month after pressure from the European Commission.

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields were down 4.5 basis points at 2.93 percent. They were up from last week's one-month lows of 2.85 percent but off mid-February's high of 4.38 percent.

"It was not really that surprising given the turmoil we saw surrounding the budget negotiations," said DZ Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk. "Fitch is making it quite clear that a move back to the investment grade universe is not really on the cards, which is understandable."

Fitch was the first of three agencies to assess Portugal's rating over the coming two months, building up to an April 29 ruling from DBRS, the only agency that rates Lisbon above junk. A downgrade by DBRS would make its bonds ineligible for the European Central Bank's asset-purchase programme.

Last month DBRS said it was comfortable with its BBB (low) 'stable' rating for Portugal but raised concern about the February bond sell-off.

Other euro zone bond yields were 3-5 basis points lower as investors anticipated the ECB would cut its deposit rate on Thursday by at least 10 basis points to minus 0.40 percent and ramp up its 60 billion euros a month asset purchase programme. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)