* Markets expect deposit rate cut, QE expansion
* Analysts say tiering of depo rate cut possible to protect
banks
* Yields edge lower but off recent lows before ECB meeting
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, March 8 Financial markets expect the
European Central Bank to cut its deposit rate by at least 10
basis points and expand its asset-buying programme this week,
but they remain cautious after the ECB undershot their
expectations in December.
Euro zone government bond yields edged down and short-term
interest rates rose on Tuesday as stocks fell and weak Chinese
data revived concerns over growth. But wariness before
Thursday's ECB meeting prevented a test of recent yield lows.
ECB policymakers have been careful not to promise too much
after disappointing the market in December.
Money markets are pricing in a cut of at least 10 bps in the
deposit rate to -0.4 percent, while economists in a
Reuters poll forecast the bond-buying scheme could be expanded
by 10-30 billion euros a month from the current 60 billion.
"They don't want to disappoint this time around," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.
"What's different is that we have low inflation
expectations, a case for a strong downward revision in the ECB's
inflation and growth forecasts and so a more fundamental backing
for the ECB to ease monetary policy further," he said.
Commerzbank anticipates a 20 bps cut in the deposit rate and
a 20 billion euro rise in monthly asset purchases.
Euro zone bond yields and the euro have fallen in
anticipation of more easing but have pulled back from those lows
in recent days.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield is trading at 0.20
percent, about 10 bps above a 10-month low hit last week at
0.102 percent - which was within sight of last April's record
lows of 0.05 percent.
The two-year yield dipped 1.3 bps to -0.56
percent, near last week's record low of about -0.58 percent.
The euro zone dipped into deflation in February and although
inflation expectations have bounced off record lows, helped by a
recovery in crude oil prices, they remain low.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward,
is around 1.51 percent -- about 25 bps below December levels and
well below the ECB's inflation target of close to 2 percent.
HOW BOLD?
There is also talk of the ECB extending quantitative easing
beyond the current end date of March 2017 and of buying other
assets such as corporate bonds, bank debt and even gold.
Concerns that negative interest rates could cause
irreparable damage to the financial sector have also led to some
speculation the ECB could introduce tiered interest rates.
The Bank of Japan, which surprised markets in January by
cutting interest rates into negative territory, is using
different tiers of rates, for example.
If the ECB does ramp up QE, it may have to consider relaxing
some of its restrictions on bond purchases to prevent running
out of assets to buy.
One option it may consider is scrapping its ban on buying
bonds yielding less than its deposit rate.
German bonds with maturities of up to eight years carry
negative yields and those with maturities out to January 2022
traded below the current -0.30 percent deposit rate.
Nordea chief fixed income analyst Jan von Gerich, who
expects a 10 bps cut and a 10 billion euro rise in monthly
purchases, said there was room for a mildly positive surprise.
"On some measure we will probably see a surprise that is
hard to guess beforehand," he said.
"The ECB has often done this. They can be quite creative in
their thinking."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)