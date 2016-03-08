* ECB may tier deposit rates to protect banks, analysts say
* Yields edge lower before Thursday's ECB meeting
(Updates prices for close)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, March 8 Financial markets expect the
European Central Bank to cut its deposit rate by at least 10
basis points and expand its asset-buying programme this week,
but they still do not expect it to hit its inflation target in
the near future.
Euro zone government bond yields and short-term interest
rates fell on Tuesday after weak Chinese trade data revived
concern over growth. Wariness before Thursday's ECB meeting
prevented a test of last week's lows, though.
Markets are pricing in a deposit rate cut to -0.4 percent
and 10 billion to 30 billion euros of extra bond buying every
month. Long-term inflation expectations suggest, however, that
those measures may not be effective - consumer price growth is
not forecast to hit the ECB's target of just under 2 percent
.
Concern that negative interest rates could irreparably
damage the financial sector has also led to some speculation the
ECB will introduce tiered interest rates, as Japan has
.
And after being disappointed in December, when policymakers
delivered less monetary easing than they had suggested,
investors doubt the ECB will be more aggressive.
"Having been burnt once already in December last year,
expectations around this week's meeting are much more tempered,"
CMC Markets chief markets analyst, Michael Hewson, said.
The market's favourite inflation indicator, the five-year,
five-year breakeven forward, is trading at 1.49
percent - more than 30 basis points below levels seen just
before the December meeting.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield is trading at 0.17
percent, about 7 bps above last week's 10-month low of 0.102
percent - within sight of last April's record lows of 0.05
percent.
The two-year yield dipped 1.5 bps to -0.56
percent, near last week's record low of about -0.58 percent.
Commerzbank anticipates a 20 bps cut in the deposit rate and
a 20 billion-euro rise in monthly asset purchases.
"They don't want to disappoint this time around," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann. "What's different is
that we have low inflation expectations ... and a more
fundamental backing for the ECB to ease monetary policy
further."
Market talk says the ECB may extend quantitative easing
beyond March 2017 and buy other assets, such as corporate bonds,
bank debt and even gold.
If the ECB does ramp up QE, it may have to consider relaxing
some of its restrictions on bond purchases to prevent running
out of assets to buy.
One option it may consider is scrapping its ban on buying
bonds yielding less than its deposit rate. German bonds with
maturities up to eight years carry negative yields and those
with maturities out to January 2022 are trading below the -0.30
percent deposit rate.
"The ECB is close to exhausting its room to manoeuvre on
interest rates and if more easing is required, QE will have to
play a bigger role," Pimco said in a note on Tuesday. He expects
the ECB to remove the yield floor for purchases and introduce
tiered rates
Nordea chief fixed income analyst, Jan von Gerich, who
expects a 10-bps cut and a 10 billion-euro rise in monthly
purchases, said there was room for a "mildly positive" surprise.
December's disappointment was the exception to the rule for
ECB President Mario Draghi, who effectively put the euro zone
debt crisis to bed in 2012 by promising to do "whatever it
takes" to preserve the euro.
"On some measure we will probably see a surprise that is
hard to guess beforehand," von Gerich said. "The ECB has often
done this. They can be quite creative in their thinking."
