* Lisbon sells bonds as rating worries weigh
* Portugal and Cyprus could face QE exclusion
* Portuguese president adds to political uncertainty
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 9 Portuguese bond yields edged up
on Wednesday with Lisbon selling new debt as investors weighed
the prospect of more political uncertainty and a ratings slide
that may force the country out of the European Central Bank's
quantitative easing scheme.
Fitch shaved its rating outlook on Portugal from positive to
stable, a move seen as raising the risk that DBRS -- which has
the investment grade rating Lisbon needs to qualify for QE --
might downgrade it at the end of next month.
In a sign of what may come for Portugal, an ECB spokesperson
said on Tuesday that junk-rated Cyprus may be excluded from QE
because it is likely to exit its bailout programme at the end of
March.
Countries must have an investment grade rating from one of
the four agencies recognised by the ECB or be in a bailout
programme in order to qualify for the 1.5 trillion euro
bond-buying scheme.
The backstop of central bank bond buying has up until now
helped reassure investors even though Portugal is governed by a
fragile leftist coalition which has promised to roll back
austerity imposed by their conservative predecessors.
Adding further uncertainty on the political front for
Portugal, Wednesday sees the inauguration of a centre-right
president who will assume powers next month that allow him to
fire the government and call new elections.
"The political and fiscal situation in Portugal is more
uncertain, which suggest keeping a cautious bias on PGB
(Portuguese government bond) spreads in general," Societe
Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
Portugal's 10-year bonds rose 2 basis points to 3.03 percent
on Wednesday, on track for their first week of
rises in four, but still some way off two-year highs of 4.38
percent hit in February.
All other euro zone yields also edged up on Wednesday as
investors turned cautious ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday that could disappoint high market hopes.
Lisbon will offer between 1 billion and 1.25 billion euros
of 5- and 10-years bonds at an auction on Wednesday, while
Germany also sells 4 billion euros of two-year bonds. Yields
tend to rise ahead of bond sales as investors make room in their
portfolios for the new supply.
Analysts said the ECB's QE was particularly important to
Lisbon because the ECB buys a higher proportion of its debt than
elsewhere in the bloc because purchases are based on each
country's contribution to its capital and not outstanding debt.
"Portugal will be among the countries where PSPP (QE) buying
as a share of 2016 gross issuance will be highest, so it will be
important that DBRS will continue to keep Portugal at investment
grade next month," ING strategist Martin van Vliet said.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)