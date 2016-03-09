* Lisbon's borrowing costs rise at auction
* Portugal and Cyprus could face QE exclusion
* Portuguese president adds to political uncertainty
(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 9 Portuguese yields edged up on
Wednesday and Lisbon saw its borrowing costs jump at auction as
investors worried about more political uncertainty and a ratings
slide that may force the country out of the ECB's quantitative
easing scheme.
Fitch shaved its rating outlook on Portugal from positive to
stable, a move seen as raising the risk that DBRS -- which has
the investment grade rating Lisbon needs to qualify for QE --
might downgrade it at the end of next month.
In a sign of what may come for Portugal, an ECB spokesperson
said on Tuesday that junk-rated Cyprus may be excluded from QE
because it is likely to exit its bailout programme at the end of
March.
Countries must have an investment grade rating from one of
the four agencies recognised by the ECB or be in a bailout
programme in order to qualify for the 1.5 trillion euro
bond-buying scheme.
The backstop of central bank bond buying has up until now
helped reassure investors even though Portugal is governed by a
fragile leftist coalition which has promised to roll back
austerity imposed by their conservative predecessors.
Adding further uncertainty to the political picture,
Portugal swore in its new centre-right president on Wednesday
who has powers to veto laws, dissolve parliament, fire the
government and call new elections.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said in his inauguration
speech the country has to respect its international commitments,
especially within the European Union, and maintain financial
rigour to avoid future crises.
"The political and fiscal situation in Portugal is more
uncertain, which suggest keeping a cautious bias on PGB
(Portuguese government bond) spreads in general," Societe
Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
Portugal's 10-year bonds rose 3 basis points to 3.04 percent
on Wednesday, on track for their first week of
rises in four, but still some way off two-year highs of 4.38
percent hit in February.
All other euro zone yields also edged up on Wednesday as
investors turned cautious ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday that could disappoint high market hopes.
Borrowing costs in Portugal's first regular bond auction of
the year rose sharply on Wednesday for both five and 10-year
debt. Germany also sold 3.2 billion euros of
two-year bonds while the euro zone bailout fund ESM sold around
1 billion euros of five-year bonds.
Analysts said the ECB's QE was particularly important to
Lisbon because the central bank buys a higher proportion of its
debt than elsewhere in the bloc. QE purchases are based on each
country's contribution to its capital and not outstanding debt.
"Portugal will be among the countries where PSPP (QE) buying
as a share of 2016 gross issuance will be highest, so it will be
important that DBRS will continue to keep Portugal at investment
grade next month," ING strategist Martin van Vliet said.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)