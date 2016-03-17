LONDON, March 17 German Bund futures rose about
half a point at the open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve reduced the number of interest rate hikes expected this
year.
The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and
indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job
gains" would allow it to tighten policy this year.
But fresh projections showed policymakers expected only two
quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in
December.
Bund futures were up 48 ticks at 161.98. In the
cash market, 10-year Bund yields were 3 basis
points lower at 0.26 percent. Other euro zone bond yields were
indicated lower before the open.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)