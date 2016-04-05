* Biggest fall in factory orders in six months
* Bund yield within sight of 0.05 percent record low
* Oil price fall, beefed-up ECB bond-buying also factors
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 5 German 10-year Bund yields fell
below 0.10 percent for the first time in almost a year on
Tuesday as the biggest fall in the country's factory orders in
six months suggested a global slowdown was leaving its mark on
Europe's powerhouse economy.
The unexpectedly poor data keeps the onus on central bank
easing at a time when yields are also being pushed lower by the
European Central Bank's ramped-up bond purchase programme.
Strategists said a fall in oil prices for the third straight
session was also weighing on inflation, pushing down yields
already under pressure from the data that showed weaker foreign
demand for German goods.
"The data signals weaker export growth, softer demand both
within the euro zone and (further) abroad and thus suggesting
that the ECB's challenge as regards boosting inflation and
inflation expectations is and will remain very much an uphill
battle," Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns said.
Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down 1.2 percent
on the month, the Economy Ministry said, compared with a Reuters
consensus forecast for a rise of 0.2 percent.
German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- dropped 3
basis points to 0.091 percent, the lowest since late April 2015
and within sight of record lows of 0.05 percent hit that month.
Euro zone shares fell 1.5 percent with Germany's
DAX down more than 2 percent.
The ECB's chief economist said on Monday that the bank is
prepared to ease monetary policy further if necessary to prevent
low inflation in the euro zone from becoming entrenched.
Much of the additional ECB bond buying buying is expected to
be targeted at government debt in the short term as plans to
include corporate bonds in the now 80 billion euros a month
scheme take effect later this quarter.
There is no consensus that Bund yields could break new lows
and turn negative, but such bets are emerging. Some analysts are
wary that another sharp sell-off, like the one seen just after
lows were struck last year, could occur as Bunds get expensive
and liquidity conditions remain poor.
The sharp rise in Greek borrowing costs seen on Monday
abated amid renewed worries about the country's finances, after
a promise from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that the country's
first bailout review would be completed by April 22. [
Two-year Greek yields were flat on the day at 10.82 percent
, below one-month highs struck after Monday's 200
bps surge when investors reacted to a leaked transcript
supposedly detailing a threat that the IMF might not participate
in the country's third bailout programme.
(editing by John Stonestreet)