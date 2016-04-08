* Bund yields edge close to record low

* Analysts dismiss fears of another crash

* Borrowers make hay

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Europe's primary bond markets are expected to stay busy over the coming weeks, with bankers dismissing fears of an imminent crash in the Bund market even as 10-year yields look stretched as they edge close to record low levels.

Borrowers across all sectors are eyeing deals as momentum builds after a tepid first quarter.

"The market is as robust as it has been for quite some time, given the slow start to the year. 'Why wait?' is the message," said Russell Schofield-Bezer, EMEA head of debt capital markets at HSBC.

This week is shaping up to be the third busiest this year in the euro market, according to IFR data, as issuers in the SSA, FIG, investment-grade and high-yield corporate sectors on course to raise a combined 40.3bn.

Issuers are taking advantage of cheap funding costs with 10-year Bund yields hitting 8bp on Tuesday, some 50bp lower than at the start of the year.

Moreover, they were just 3bp off the low reached almost a year ago. Back then that was the trigger for a sharp correction and a 100bp spike over a seven-week period from April 20, derailing new issue supply in the process.

Analysts, however, are confident that a repeat of last year's crash is less likely, and some even think negative rates at 10-years are possible.

"We would look for the 0% threshold to be tested and possibly overcome," said RBC analysts, who added that levels around -20bp "do not appear unrealistic."

Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank, said: "While balance sheet constraints and trading liquidity remain major concerns, today's situation still looks very different."

That's largely down to the actions undertaken by the ECB at its March meeting, which included cutting the deposit rate deeper into negative territory, forcing investors to move further along the curve to get some positive yield. The central bank has also increased its bond buying programme to 80bn a month from 60bn, with purchases of corporate bonds scheduled to start towards the end of the second quarter.

"I'm not picking up fears around a Bund market correction. Greed is currently holding sway. The impact of the ECB is still keenly felt, but of course at some point the spell will wear off," said one syndicate banker.

With repo funding rates some 30bp lower than this time last year, according to Rieger, and real yields still offering value at 50bp above last year's lows, the backdrop appears more supportive as long as inflation expectations do not surge higher, which seems unlikely.

"In the greater scheme of things, a genuine upside dynamic to core inflation remains remote at this stage of the economic recovery and the huge overcapacity in China still poses more downside risks," said Rieger.

Investors generally seem unconcerned about valuations with some deals generating huge order books. On Tuesday, the EIB found 8bn of demand for its 5bn April 2026 EARN, which came at a yield of 0.392%.

"We haven't seen such a big book in euros for a long time," said an SSA banker.

Indeed, almost anything with a positive yield is seeing good traction. Regional issuer Laender 50, a group of German states, sold a 1.5bn seven-year at a yield of 0.159% off a healthy 1.75bn book.

That bid for yield is also spurring longer-dated issues, as the EIB and a bunch of borrowers in the corporate sector showed.

French utility RTE priced 10.5-year and 20-year deals on Tuesday, as investors scrambled to get their hands on a credit expected to be eligible for the ECB's corporate purchase programme.

The 650m October 2026 notes priced at 60bp over mid-swaps with a zero new issue premium, while the 700m October 2036 tranche came with a 5bp concession at plus 115bp.

Not every deal is flying, however. Portugal saw lacklustre support as it reopened its October 2022 and February 2045 notes, only raising a combined 1.5bn.

But that was largely down to specific reasons around the credit, with the sovereign on the brink of losing all of its investment-grade ratings and so facing the prospect of falling out of the ECB's bond buying remit.

Still, some bankers remain wary. "As soon as real money investors feel it's not worth it to put too much cash into this asset class, it will sell off," said one covering the SSA sector.

"You have already seen a little bit of profit-taking here and there. Liquidity is not much better, the market is artificially squeezed and it is hugely supported by redemptions." (Reporting by Sudip Roy; (additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan); editing by Julian Baker and Alex Chambers)