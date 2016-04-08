(Updates prices for close)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 8 Bonds issued by the euro zone's most indebted countries stabilised on Friday at the end of a volatile week that reflected investors' discomfort with German 10-year Bund yields approaching zero again.

A year ago, when Bunds suffered one of the sharpest sell-offs in history, the impact was felt across the euro zone and beyond. Other countries' bond yields, priced off the European benchmark, had to adjust higher.

Some investors booked profits at the time in the higher-yielding markets to cover for losses in Germany.

That experience made bondholders more reluctant to absorb 13.5 billion euros of issuance from Portugal, Spain and Italy earlier this week, and the usual supply-driven selling saw yields rise much more than the usual 2-3 basis points.

Spanish 10-year yields were down 9 basis points on the day, but still about 9 bps higher on the week at 1.53 percent. At 1.32 percent, Italian yields were down 8 bps on Friday, but up 10 bps on the week. Portuguese yields were down 7 bps on the day but up 44 bps since last week.

"Part of the reason we see increasing volatility in the periphery is the fact that yields on 10-year Bunds are close to the lows we saw last year just before the sell-off," said BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq.

Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said this week's sell-off in the periphery was also an illustration of the limits of quantitative easing. While successful in bringing yields lower, QE has failed to lift inflation, which is what those countries need to climb their debt mountain.

"There's been all this easing and it hasn't made any difference. There is a lack of confidence in central bank policies," Graham-Taylor said.

"PSYCHOLOGICAL"

BNP Paribas' Jacq said, however, the sell-off this week was more "psychological" than "fundamental" and that Bunds are better equipped to stay at ultra-low levels than last year.

Jacq expected redemption and coupon payments to exceed debt sales in the euro zone by 130 billion euros this month, compared with just under 40 billion in April 2015. With this week's supply out of the way, the market was recovering.

Other analysts that see Bund yields falling further argue the economic outlook is much more uncertain than last year and the European Central Bank's cuts in the deposit rate in the past year meant that bond yields generally had more room to fall.

The ECB is also buying bonds at a faster pace, having boosted its quantitative easing programme in March to 80 billion euros a month from 60 billion.

Ten-year Bund yields rose 1 basis point to 0.10 percent after stronger-than-forecast German data. But they remain within touching distance of last year's record low of 0.05 percent, which was followed by a sell-off that took them above 1 percent in a matter of weeks.

"Last year's all-time yield lows are still likely to be tested in light of the ongoing risk-off sentiment, the ECB's increased purchases ... and April's highly negative net issuance offering," said Alexander Plenk, head of investment research at Bayerische Landesbank.

"The unexpectedly strong increase in (German) exports ... will not change sentiment." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet and Janet Lawrence)