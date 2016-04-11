* German 10-year yields fall towards 0.05 pct record low
* Bond redemptions five times this week's debt sales
* Analysts still fear correction coming
* Peripheral politics, Brexit seen supporting safe-haven
demand
(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 11 German 10-year yields reached
their lowest in a year on Monday as a wave of bond redemptions
and coupon payments pushed borrowing costs towards record lows.
Some 55 billion euros will flow back to investors this week,
five times the value of new bonds scheduled to be sold. That is
bolstering demand in secondary markets already feeling the
effects of the European Central Bank's recently expanded asset
purchases.
German bonds, the euro zone's benchmark, are expected to be
the biggest beneficiary, with economic and political risks
jarring investor nerves.
Spain, the bloc's fourth-largest economy, had one of its
credit ratings put on negative outlook on Friday. Meanwhile,
wrangling between Greece and its creditors over financial aid
suggest strains that might show up over the summer
.
Ten-year Bund yields fell nearly 3 basis
points in early trading to 0.075 percent, before climbing to
0.12 percent as shares reversed early losses.
Analysts said the record low of 0.05 percent remained a
target. But worries remain that markets might soon reverse
course, as they did after yields reached that level last year,
when investors racked up double-digit losses in a few weeks.
"I'm pretty sure that short-term we might see a test of
these lows ... but bond markets might be somewhat prone to a
similar correction to last year," KBC rates strategist Mathias
van der Jeugt said.
"Whether that will occur this week or next week, it is hard
to tell, but it is my gut feeling that we are approaching
something like that."
The ECB's monthly asset purchases rose by 20 billion euros
to 80 billion euros at the start of the month. Much of that
additional buying is expected to target government bonds in the
near term. Plans to include corporate bonds in the scheme take
effect later this quarter.
In addition, April is the leanest month, with debt sales
across the euro zone estimated at 123 billion euros less than
redemptions and ECB purchases.
In an interview published on Saturday, François Villeroy de
Galhau became the ECB's latest governing council member to
stress that the central bank still has more weapons to fight
near-zero inflation in the euro zone.
Four euro zone countries -- the Netherlands, Germany, Italy
and Ireland -- are set to sell bonds this week for a total of
around 11 billion euros, a fraction of the redemptions, much of
which will need to be re-invested.
"Bunds ... look well supported by the benign cash flow
profile and shaky risk sentiment," Commerzbank strategist
Benjamin Schroeder said.
Rising political risk in the euro zone's periphery may also
support the safe-haven Bund in coming months.
Spain and Ireland now both look set for new elections.
Portugal's fragile leftist coalition is faltering. Greece is
heading for another collision with creditors over debt relief.
And analysts such as Mizuho's Peter Chatwell fear Britain's vote
on its EU membership in June "risk destabilising the monetary
union over the couple of weeks at least."
(Editing by Larry King)