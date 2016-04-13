* Two-year yields highest in 10 weeks

* Further signs that bailout review stalling

* Default fears mounting as summer payments near

* IMF calls for debt relief from reluctant EU lenders (Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, April 13 Greek two-year yields rose above 12 percent for the first time since late February on Wednesday on further signs that cash-strapped Athens is making little progress on securing the money it needs from creditors to pay upcoming bills.

As the latest talks on Greece's bailout review were temporarily adjourned on Tuesday, the head of the euro zone's fund said the reforms required to release further financial aid to the country were proving "difficult".

These delays have reignited concerns that Athens may not receive the 5 billion euros in bailout aid, most of which will be used to repay 3.5 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank in July.

"As talks between the two sides deteriorate and we don't get a solution, the more investors are getting increasingly nervous that they won't be able to rollover the debt in the summer," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Greece hopes a positive review will pave the way for talks over debt relief with its EU partners. In a draft memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the IMF said "substantial" relief for Greece was "essential".

Athens will ask its international lenders this week to lock annual debt servicing costs on its official loans at a fixed interest rate to make its debt mountain more manageable.

Yet debt relief may not be high on the agenda for Germany, Europe's biggest economy and the largest lender to Athens, where there are elections next year and mounting criticism of the billions dished out to southern Europe in financial aid.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that he saw no need for debt restructuring in Greece.

Greek two-year yields rose more than 150 basis points to 12.90 percent on Wednesday, their highest level since mid-February.

Short-dated yields have once again risen above longer-dated equivalents in recent weeks, a tell-tale sign that markets fear the country could be headed towards default.

Greece's benchmark ATG equity index underperformed a rally on other European stock markets. The ATG was down 0.8 percent, underperforming a 2.4 percent rise on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

The latest review of Greece's progress on the terms of a bailout deal reached last July are expected to resume after this week's IMF spring meetings but there are sharp differences among its lenders over the country's economic progress and resistance in Athens to unpopular measures.

Klaus Regling, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, said he still hoped that the Greek review would be completed by the end of this month but that progress on reforms had been slow.

Greece said it would submit pension and tax reform bills to parliament next week to try to bridge the gulf.

"The Greek situation is a problem that is going to recur at some point further down the line, it is just a question of when," Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green said.

"The big issues about debt sustainability have not been removed despite the various bailouts that have been put in place." (Editing by Alison Williams)