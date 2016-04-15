* IMF raises questions over bailout participation

* Creditors divided over economic targets, debt relief

* ECB action lifts bank shares, erases some bond losses

* Two-year yields still up 130 basis points this week (Updates prices, adds ECB move)

By John Geddie

LONDON, April 15 Greek bond yields were set for their biggest weekly rise in a month on Friday as investors start to fret about delays to Greece's bailout and the extent to which the International Monetary Fund will take part in a new deal.

The sell-off could have been worse. The European Central Bank said on Friday that it would start buying euro zone rescue bonds from Greek banks under quantitative easing, a move that helped Athens' shares and bonds to recover earlier losses.

Greece's finances have been a contentious topic for the world's central bankers and finance ministers gathered in Washington for the IMF's spring meeting.

While stressing that the IMF would not abandon Greece, Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the Fund's participation in the new 86 billion-euro bailout agreed last summer would depend on how it is restructured.

The Fund has called on Greece's European Union partners to offer debt relief, but that has been met with resistance in Greece's biggest creditor, Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is facing a rise in euroscepticism .

More immediate concerns centre on the long-delayed review of reforms in Greece required to unlock loans that Athens needs to repay 3.5 billion euros in debt maturing in July.

Euro zone finance ministers meet next week to try and break the deadlock, but the chair of the group has said that there was little flexibility on the budget targets, which the IMF believes are unrealistic.

In a sign of the differences among all the parties that investors fear could derail a deal, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday took aim at the IMF for delaying the conclusion of the review.

"There is more talk and more noise. Greece has an interest in appearing bad-tempered and trying to extract more concessions," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.

Bank shares surged 15 percent after the ECB announced it would allow them to sell European Financial Stability Facility notes of which they hold more than 30 billion euros after rounds of recapitalisations.

That hauled up shares, which had been on a four-day losing streak, and pulled two-year bond yields off six-week highs of 12.57 percent hit in early trading.

Short-dated yields remained up around 130 basis points on the week, however - their worst run since early March - and traded above longer-dated equivalents, a sign that markets fear the country is heading towards default.

Greece has said it will submit pension and tax reform bills to parliament next week as it seeks to persuade its international lenders to conclude the review.

Euro zone countries, which are dealing with a migration crisis and the risk that Britain could vote to leave the European Union in a June referendum, want the Greek issue solved quickly. But even if a deal is struck, many analysts believe that, as in the past, agreement won't come before deadline day.

"It will get left to the last possible second when everything is going to blow up completely, and they will come to some agreement that will keep the plates spinning for another year or so," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said. (Editing by Larry King)