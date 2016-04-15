* IMF raises questions over bailout participation
* Creditors divided over economic targets, debt relief
* ECB action lifts bank shares, erases some bond losses
* Two-year yields still up 130 basis points this week
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 15 Greek bond yields were set for
their biggest weekly rise in a month on Friday as investors
start to fret about delays to Greece's bailout and the extent to
which the International Monetary Fund will take part in a new
deal.
The sell-off could have been worse. The European Central
Bank said on Friday that it would start buying euro zone rescue
bonds from Greek banks under quantitative easing, a move that
helped Athens' shares and bonds to recover earlier losses.
Greece's finances have been a contentious topic for the
world's central bankers and finance ministers gathered in
Washington for the IMF's spring meeting.
While stressing that the IMF would not abandon Greece,
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the
Fund's participation in the new 86 billion-euro bailout agreed
last summer would depend on how it is restructured.
The Fund has called on Greece's European Union partners to
offer debt relief, but that has been met with resistance in
Greece's biggest creditor, Germany, where Chancellor Angela
Merkel's government is facing a rise in euroscepticism
.
More immediate concerns centre on the long-delayed review of
reforms in Greece required to unlock loans that Athens needs to
repay 3.5 billion euros in debt maturing in July.
Euro zone finance ministers meet next week to try and break
the deadlock, but the chair of the group has said that there was
little flexibility on the budget targets, which the IMF believes
are unrealistic.
In a sign of the differences among all the parties that
investors fear could derail a deal, Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Thursday took aim at the IMF for delaying the
conclusion of the review.
"There is more talk and more noise. Greece has an interest
in appearing bad-tempered and trying to extract more
concessions," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
Bank shares surged 15 percent after the ECB
announced it would allow them to sell European Financial
Stability Facility notes of which they hold more than 30 billion
euros after rounds of recapitalisations.
That hauled up shares, which had been on a four-day
losing streak, and pulled two-year bond yields off six-week
highs of 12.57 percent hit in early trading.
Short-dated yields remained up around 130 basis points on
the week, however - their worst run since early March - and
traded above longer-dated equivalents, a sign that markets fear
the country is heading towards default.
Greece has said it will submit pension and tax reform bills
to parliament next week as it seeks to persuade its
international lenders to conclude the review.
Euro zone countries, which are dealing with a migration
crisis and the risk that Britain could vote to leave the
European Union in a June referendum, want the Greek issue solved
quickly. But even if a deal is struck, many analysts believe
that, as in the past, agreement won't come before deadline day.
"It will get left to the last possible second when
everything is going to blow up completely, and they will come to
some agreement that will keep the plates spinning for another
year or so," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
